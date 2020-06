Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Charming Arcadia home walkable to loads of restaurants and retail and minutes to the Biltmore and Old Town Scottsdale. Renovated top to bottom with gorgeous kitchen, all white cabinets, Carrera marble counters, Viking appliances, wood floors throughout, huge laundry with sink and wood burning brick fireplace. Beautiful pool in the back with large patio and mature trees. Beautifully furnished and ready for your short or long stay.