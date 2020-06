4205 E REDWOOD Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Updates complete! OWNER WILL CONSIDER SHORT TERM LEASE FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS. THIS IS A GORGEOUS AHWATUKEE HOME IN GREAT LOCATION! CLOSE TO PECOS PARK COMMUNITY POOL! 5 FULL BR/3 FULL BATHROOMS! 1BR/1BA DOWNSTAIRS! SRP RATED FOR ENERGY EFFICIENCY (EXTRA CEILING INSULATION WHEN BLT). 24 INCH TRAVERTINE T/O DOWNSTAIRS EVERY WHERE BUT BR! KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS/ JENN AIR APPLIANCES/UPGRADED RAISED PANEL MAPLE CABINETS/BLT IN DESK/BOOKCASE/LARGE ISLAND&PANTRY! LARGE FRONT &BACK PATIOS! RECENTLY UPDATED LED ENERGY EFFICIENT LIGHTING IN KITCHEN,DINING&ENTRANCE! 4.5 INCH SHUTTERS! NEW KITCHEN FAUCET ON BLACK UNDER MOUNT GRANITE SINK. ADD $50 MO FOR SMALL DOG (BY LESSOR APPROVAL)