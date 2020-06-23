4203 N. 36th St. Unit 14

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool

Beautiful upgraded Condo $1095! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Slate flooring throughout, newer appliances and fixtures. Great open floor plan and nice covered patio. Front door is 20 ft to the community pool! Near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.



***Laundry onsite in community.***



Security Deposit $845.00

Cleaning Fee: $250.00

Pet Fee: $250.00 (if applicable, we do not allow pit bulls, rottweilers, Dobermans, or chows)



Click APPLY NOW! - $40 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application the $845 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. A $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed.



Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).



