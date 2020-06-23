All apartments in Phoenix
4203 N. 36th St. Unit 14

4203 North 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4203 North 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
Beautiful upgraded Condo $1095! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Slate flooring throughout, newer appliances and fixtures. Great open floor plan and nice covered patio. Front door is 20 ft to the community pool! Near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.

***Laundry onsite in community.***

Security Deposit $845.00
Cleaning Fee: $250.00
Pet Fee: $250.00 (if applicable, we do not allow pit bulls, rottweilers, Dobermans, or chows)

Click APPLY NOW! - $40 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application the $845 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. A $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed.

Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).

(RLNE1993608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4203 N. 36th St. Unit 14 have any available units?
4203 N. 36th St. Unit 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4203 N. 36th St. Unit 14 have?
Some of 4203 N. 36th St. Unit 14's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4203 N. 36th St. Unit 14 currently offering any rent specials?
4203 N. 36th St. Unit 14 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4203 N. 36th St. Unit 14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4203 N. 36th St. Unit 14 is pet friendly.
Does 4203 N. 36th St. Unit 14 offer parking?
No, 4203 N. 36th St. Unit 14 does not offer parking.
Does 4203 N. 36th St. Unit 14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4203 N. 36th St. Unit 14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4203 N. 36th St. Unit 14 have a pool?
Yes, 4203 N. 36th St. Unit 14 has a pool.
Does 4203 N. 36th St. Unit 14 have accessible units?
No, 4203 N. 36th St. Unit 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 4203 N. 36th St. Unit 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4203 N. 36th St. Unit 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
