4201 E SHEENA Drive

Amenities
Bring all of your toys to this BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED home on a HUGE cul-de-sac lot that is close to everything, including PV Mall and the 51 freeway. When you walk in to the gorgeous kitchen, your jaw will drop. Beautiful tile throughout. Living/Great room has a 2 way wood burning fireplace perfect for entertaining. You will love the large master bedroom. Large backyard has a wonderful pool and RV Gate/Parking with extra parking on slab behind RV gate. Bring your fussiest tenant here first, as it will not last! Pool and landscaping service included. Extra fridge in the garage.