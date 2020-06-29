All apartments in Phoenix
4201 E SHEENA Drive
4201 E SHEENA Drive

4201 East Sheena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4201 East Sheena Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Bring all of your toys to this BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED home on a HUGE cul-de-sac lot that is close to everything, including PV Mall and the 51 freeway. When you walk in to the gorgeous kitchen, your jaw will drop. Beautiful tile throughout. Living/Great room has a 2 way wood burning fireplace perfect for entertaining. You will love the large master bedroom. Large backyard has a wonderful pool and RV Gate/Parking with extra parking on slab behind RV gate. Bring your fussiest tenant here first, as it will not last! Pool and landscaping service included. Extra fridge in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 E SHEENA Drive have any available units?
4201 E SHEENA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 E SHEENA Drive have?
Some of 4201 E SHEENA Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 E SHEENA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4201 E SHEENA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 E SHEENA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4201 E SHEENA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4201 E SHEENA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4201 E SHEENA Drive offers parking.
Does 4201 E SHEENA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 E SHEENA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 E SHEENA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4201 E SHEENA Drive has a pool.
Does 4201 E SHEENA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4201 E SHEENA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 E SHEENA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 E SHEENA Drive has units with dishwashers.

