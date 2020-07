Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful little cottage available for rent in excellent Phoenix location! 3 bed 2 bath! 1000 SF. Nice layout! Great location with close access to freeways, shopping etc! Come check out your new home before it is already taken! Water/sewer trash is include with the rent. Electric and gas if applicable is paid by tenant