416 W FLYNN Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

WONDERFUL NORTH CENTRAL CHARMING HOME! LARGE HOME WITH SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOMS WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE AND SOLID WOOD FLOORS, FORMAL DINING ROOM AND A BUILT-IN BAR AREA. GOOD SIZED KITCHEN AREA WITH LARGE WALK-IN PANTRY AND BREAKFAST ROOM WITH VIEWS OF THE POOL. THREE GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS WITH LARGE CLOSETS, FULL HALL BATH AND THEN A LARGE MASTER BEDROOM W/SITTING AREA AND MASTER BATH W/DUAL SINKS AND LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD FOR ENTERTAINING W/LARGE COVERED PATIO, SPARKLING POOL AND A SEPARATE GAZEBO. GREAT NORTH CENTRAL LOCATION THAT IS CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING AND HIKING DESTINATIONS. COME SEE AND LEASE THIS GREAT HOME TODAY!