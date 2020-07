Amenities

Totally remodeled Open concept 3 bedrooms, 2 bath house with a 2 car garage, pool, recessed lights, in a lovely neighborhood, close to Tumbleweed School and down the street from Moon valley Park. The house is equipped with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, washer and dryer. There are window coverings and ceiling fans in all rooms, with tile and wood flooring. The fenced swimming pool has been totally resurfaced in Pebble-Tec. no cats