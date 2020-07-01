All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4139 E Campbell Ave
Last updated November 14 2019 at 10:16 AM

4139 E Campbell Ave

4139 East Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Arcadia Lite
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4139 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Gorgeous Arcadia Rental! This amazing home has been beautifully remodeled. The home has North/South exposure, raised ceilings, an open floor plan, solid core doors on all bedrooms and bathrooms to minimize noise, ceiling fans throughout, dual-paned, Low E windows for maximum efficiency, Nest thermostat, new HVAC, full-sized washer and dryer, oversized wooden blinds, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, keyless/touchpad entry, USB outlets, brand new carpet and hand-scraped porcelain tile in living areas and office. The home also features a one-car garage and storage closets throughout, with an eye on clean lines and modern convenience. The home's square footage was close to doubled with an addition in 2016 and the open floor plan boasts 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms plus two additional rooms that can be used as an office and exercise room, brand new, gourmet kitchen and spacious master suite. New xeriscape landscaping has been installed in both the front and back yard to match the beautiful interior. This home is a must-see! For fastest showing please call Amy at 480-276-5525 or Theresa @ 480-980-2805. $200.00 non-refundable administration fee and city taxes do apply. 1-2 small dogs allowed $200.00 pet fee per pet and no cats please. Pet screening fee of $20 for first pet $15 each additional pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4139 E Campbell Ave have any available units?
4139 E Campbell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4139 E Campbell Ave have?
Some of 4139 E Campbell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4139 E Campbell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4139 E Campbell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4139 E Campbell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4139 E Campbell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4139 E Campbell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4139 E Campbell Ave offers parking.
Does 4139 E Campbell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4139 E Campbell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4139 E Campbell Ave have a pool?
No, 4139 E Campbell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4139 E Campbell Ave have accessible units?
No, 4139 E Campbell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4139 E Campbell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4139 E Campbell Ave has units with dishwashers.

