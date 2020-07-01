4139 E Campbell Ave

Amenities

Gorgeous Arcadia Rental! This amazing home has been beautifully remodeled. The home has North/South exposure, raised ceilings, an open floor plan, solid core doors on all bedrooms and bathrooms to minimize noise, ceiling fans throughout, dual-paned, Low E windows for maximum efficiency, Nest thermostat, new HVAC, full-sized washer and dryer, oversized wooden blinds, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, keyless/touchpad entry, USB outlets, brand new carpet and hand-scraped porcelain tile in living areas and office. The home also features a one-car garage and storage closets throughout, with an eye on clean lines and modern convenience. The home's square footage was close to doubled with an addition in 2016 and the open floor plan boasts 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms plus two additional rooms that can be used as an office and exercise room, brand new, gourmet kitchen and spacious master suite. New xeriscape landscaping has been installed in both the front and back yard to match the beautiful interior. This home is a must-see! For fastest showing please call Amy at 480-276-5525 or Theresa @ 480-980-2805. $200.00 non-refundable administration fee and city taxes do apply. 1-2 small dogs allowed $200.00 pet fee per pet and no cats please. Pet screening fee of $20 for first pet $15 each additional pet.