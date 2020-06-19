All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4132 W POINSETTIA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4132 W POINSETTIA Drive
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:27 AM

4132 W POINSETTIA Drive

4132 West Poinsettia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4132 West Poinsettia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Fairwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely home has been updated with new 20'' tile floors, New Carpet in Bedrooms, new toilets, new fresh paint, new upper and lower kitchen cabinets and counter tops, new disposal, new hood fan and dishwasher. The fenced yard has plenty of privacy, RV parking on the side of Driveway. Two car enclosed garage with New Door & new Electric opener. The laundry room is inside the home with exit door to the rear yard. Call for appointment to inspect. This home won't last long. ONLY 1 NEUTERED OR SPAYED 12 POUND DOG + $20.00 PET RENT. Thank you..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4132 W POINSETTIA Drive have any available units?
4132 W POINSETTIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4132 W POINSETTIA Drive have?
Some of 4132 W POINSETTIA Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4132 W POINSETTIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4132 W POINSETTIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 W POINSETTIA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4132 W POINSETTIA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4132 W POINSETTIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4132 W POINSETTIA Drive offers parking.
Does 4132 W POINSETTIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4132 W POINSETTIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 W POINSETTIA Drive have a pool?
No, 4132 W POINSETTIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4132 W POINSETTIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4132 W POINSETTIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 W POINSETTIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4132 W POINSETTIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College