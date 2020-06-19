4132 W POINSETTIA Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely home has been updated with new 20'' tile floors, New Carpet in Bedrooms, new toilets, new fresh paint, new upper and lower kitchen cabinets and counter tops, new disposal, new hood fan and dishwasher. The fenced yard has plenty of privacy, RV parking on the side of Driveway. Two car enclosed garage with New Door & new Electric opener. The laundry room is inside the home with exit door to the rear yard. Call for appointment to inspect. This home won't last long. ONLY 1 NEUTERED OR SPAYED 12 POUND DOG + $20.00 PET RENT. Thank you..