Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4132 N 18th Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

4132 N 18th Ave

4132 North 18th Avenue · (602) 341-3002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4132 North 18th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Bel Air

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Furnished Short Term Rental

This freshly renovated and fully furnished Central Phoenix home is available for rent on a nightly or monthly basis and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The gourmet kitchen is fully stocked for your cooking pleasure, and features a 48"subzero, 7 foot island, double ovens and warming drawer, a gas cook top and honed travertine counters. The cozy living room has vaulted ceilings and down sofas, as well as a gas fireplace and 42" flat screen TV. A huge dining room table sits 10. The master bedroom has a king bed and a new travertine ensuite bath. The middle bedroom has two twin beds, and the third bedroom has a queen bed. The optional guest casita has a king bed. The fully fenced yard is pet friendly. This is a non smoking home.

Please go to www.aGreatStay.com for a rate quote as our rates do vary depending on the season, size of your group and length of stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4132 N 18th Ave have any available units?
4132 N 18th Ave has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4132 N 18th Ave have?
Some of 4132 N 18th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4132 N 18th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4132 N 18th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 N 18th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4132 N 18th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4132 N 18th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4132 N 18th Ave does offer parking.
Does 4132 N 18th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4132 N 18th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 N 18th Ave have a pool?
No, 4132 N 18th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4132 N 18th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4132 N 18th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 N 18th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4132 N 18th Ave has units with dishwashers.
