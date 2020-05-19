4132 N 18th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This freshly renovated and fully furnished Central Phoenix home is available for rent on a nightly or monthly basis and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The gourmet kitchen is fully stocked for your cooking pleasure, and features a 48"subzero, 7 foot island, double ovens and warming drawer, a gas cook top and honed travertine counters. The cozy living room has vaulted ceilings and down sofas, as well as a gas fireplace and 42" flat screen TV. A huge dining room table sits 10. The master bedroom has a king bed and a new travertine ensuite bath. The middle bedroom has two twin beds, and the third bedroom has a queen bed. The optional guest casita has a king bed. The fully fenced yard is pet friendly. This is a non smoking home.



