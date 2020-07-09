All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 413 W Colter St Apt B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
413 W Colter St Apt B
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

413 W Colter St Apt B

413 W Colter St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Medlock Place
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

413 W Colter St, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Medlock Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
Move-in special! $400.00 off you 1st full month's rent!

Great location heart of Phoenix cross streets Camelback and 7th St. All tile throughout the unit. Nice size front covered patio area. Covered carport. Coin W/D on site. Good size kitchen with dining room area. Enjoy the living room area plus the two bedrooms in unit. Close to schools, parks, entertainment, restaurants, shopping, public transportation, fitness clubs. Walking distance to Colter Park.

Rental Terms:
Application fee: $49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
2.3% city rental tax.
1.6% monthly admin fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
unitId: 77ps61bc1kimk2df

(RLNE5841181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 W Colter St Apt B have any available units?
413 W Colter St Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 W Colter St Apt B have?
Some of 413 W Colter St Apt B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 W Colter St Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
413 W Colter St Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 W Colter St Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 W Colter St Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 413 W Colter St Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 413 W Colter St Apt B offers parking.
Does 413 W Colter St Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 W Colter St Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 W Colter St Apt B have a pool?
No, 413 W Colter St Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 413 W Colter St Apt B have accessible units?
No, 413 W Colter St Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 413 W Colter St Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 W Colter St Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College