413 W Colter St Apt B

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport gym air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym parking

Move-in special! $400.00 off you 1st full month's rent!



Great location heart of Phoenix cross streets Camelback and 7th St. All tile throughout the unit. Nice size front covered patio area. Covered carport. Coin W/D on site. Good size kitchen with dining room area. Enjoy the living room area plus the two bedrooms in unit. Close to schools, parks, entertainment, restaurants, shopping, public transportation, fitness clubs. Walking distance to Colter Park.



Rental Terms:

Application fee: $49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

2.3% city rental tax.

1.6% monthly admin fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

unitId: 77ps61bc1kimk2df



(RLNE5841181)