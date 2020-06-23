413 E EL CAMINITO Drive

Amenities

This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath newly remodeled open concept Central Corridor house has 2 car garage, swimming pool, and RV gate. Great back yard, Brand new Trane air conditioner. Nestled on peaceful, tucked away El Caminito, with direct access to the south of Canal path and Bridle path on Central Ave. This house is equipped with quartz countertops in bathrooms and kitchen, all Stainless Steel appliances including, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave. Security system. Washer and dryer in the garage. Ample storage area inside, ceramic tile throughout, with faux wood blinds, ceiling fans in every room, two car garage has automatic garage door opener. RV gate opens from the alley. Convenient to all Central Corridor Locations.