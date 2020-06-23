All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 413 E EL CAMINITO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
413 E EL CAMINITO Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

413 E EL CAMINITO Drive

413 East El Caminito Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

413 East El Caminito Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath newly remodeled open concept Central Corridor house has 2 car garage, swimming pool, and RV gate. Great back yard, Brand new Trane air conditioner. Nestled on peaceful, tucked away El Caminito, with direct access to the south of Canal path and Bridle path on Central Ave. This house is equipped with quartz countertops in bathrooms and kitchen, all Stainless Steel appliances including, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave. Security system. Washer and dryer in the garage. Ample storage area inside, ceramic tile throughout, with faux wood blinds, ceiling fans in every room, two car garage has automatic garage door opener. RV gate opens from the alley. Convenient to all Central Corridor Locations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 E EL CAMINITO Drive have any available units?
413 E EL CAMINITO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 E EL CAMINITO Drive have?
Some of 413 E EL CAMINITO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 E EL CAMINITO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
413 E EL CAMINITO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 E EL CAMINITO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 413 E EL CAMINITO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 413 E EL CAMINITO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 413 E EL CAMINITO Drive does offer parking.
Does 413 E EL CAMINITO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 E EL CAMINITO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 E EL CAMINITO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 413 E EL CAMINITO Drive has a pool.
Does 413 E EL CAMINITO Drive have accessible units?
No, 413 E EL CAMINITO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 413 E EL CAMINITO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 E EL CAMINITO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College