Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated refrigerator

Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with separate area for office. This home has inside laundry, 1 car garage, covered patio and so much to offer. Home has been painted inside and out and updated extensively. Home comes with washer, dryer and fridge.

