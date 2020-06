Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly remodeled and upgraded! All new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet, fresh paint, new appliances, updated fixtures, new cabinets and counters, large yard, and more! Close to ASU West in a well-maintained neighborhood, close to restaurants, short distance to I-17 for an easy commute. This perfect property is waiting for you to make it a home!