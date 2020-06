Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,797 sf home located in Phoenix, AZ is MOVE IN READY!! This home features a ton of natural light throughout, tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, great size master bedroom, white cabinet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, with a separate yard that would be great for entertaining guests! This one won't stay on the market long! Come check it out!!