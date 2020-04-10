All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4119 North Mitchell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4119 North Mitchell Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 PM

4119 North Mitchell Street

4119 North Mitchell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4119 North Mitchell Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering 1-month free!

A Charming 3BD/3BA Home Located in Established Neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious Living Room with Fireplace, Cathedral Ceilings and Laminate Wood Flooring! Great Kitchen with Recess Lighting, Plenty of Cabinet Space and Stainless Steel Appliances! The Master Bath has a Large vanity! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your Convenient Self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4119 North Mitchell Street have any available units?
4119 North Mitchell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4119 North Mitchell Street have?
Some of 4119 North Mitchell Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4119 North Mitchell Street currently offering any rent specials?
4119 North Mitchell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 North Mitchell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4119 North Mitchell Street is pet friendly.
Does 4119 North Mitchell Street offer parking?
No, 4119 North Mitchell Street does not offer parking.
Does 4119 North Mitchell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4119 North Mitchell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 North Mitchell Street have a pool?
No, 4119 North Mitchell Street does not have a pool.
Does 4119 North Mitchell Street have accessible units?
No, 4119 North Mitchell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 North Mitchell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4119 North Mitchell Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College