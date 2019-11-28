4113 E MINNEZONA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming ranch home in Arcadia Lite, a block from Kachina Park and two blocks from LGO, Ingo's and Postino, on one of the most desired streets in the Hacienda Granada neighborhood. Located in Hopi Elementary and Arcadia High School district. Paver front patio with Camelback views. Amazing family room, featuring a full wall of windows that frame the spacious backyard. This home has many great updates including: Wood plank style tile throughout, raised panel kitchen cabinets and granite counters. Two AC units with touch screen thermostats. Updated light and plumbing fixtures. FR is wired for surround sound, with in-ceiling speakers in the kitchen and living room, each with volume controls for the room. Plantation shutters in the front windows, cordless cellular shades in back. French Doors.. French Doors that open to a large covered patio with skylights and ceiling fans. Mature trees in front and back that provide incredible shade, beauty and cooling for the home. New Paver patio in back that offers additional storage/play options. Floor irrigation available, with auto-timer sprinkler system too. Custom storage shed that matches the home. Landscape maintenance and pest control included with rent.