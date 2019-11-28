All apartments in Phoenix
4113 E MINNEZONA Avenue
4113 E MINNEZONA Avenue

4113 East Minnezona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4113 East Minnezona Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming ranch home in Arcadia Lite, a block from Kachina Park and two blocks from LGO, Ingo's and Postino, on one of the most desired streets in the Hacienda Granada neighborhood. Located in Hopi Elementary and Arcadia High School district. Paver front patio with Camelback views. Amazing family room, featuring a full wall of windows that frame the spacious backyard. This home has many great updates including: Wood plank style tile throughout, raised panel kitchen cabinets and granite counters. Two AC units with touch screen thermostats. Updated light and plumbing fixtures. FR is wired for surround sound, with in-ceiling speakers in the kitchen and living room, each with volume controls for the room. Plantation shutters in the front windows, cordless cellular shades in back. French Doors.. French Doors that open to a large covered patio with skylights and ceiling fans. Mature trees in front and back that provide incredible shade, beauty and cooling for the home. New Paver patio in back that offers additional storage/play options. Floor irrigation available, with auto-timer sprinkler system too. Custom storage shed that matches the home. Landscape maintenance and pest control included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 E MINNEZONA Avenue have any available units?
4113 E MINNEZONA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4113 E MINNEZONA Avenue have?
Some of 4113 E MINNEZONA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 E MINNEZONA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4113 E MINNEZONA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 E MINNEZONA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4113 E MINNEZONA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4113 E MINNEZONA Avenue offer parking?
No, 4113 E MINNEZONA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4113 E MINNEZONA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4113 E MINNEZONA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 E MINNEZONA Avenue have a pool?
No, 4113 E MINNEZONA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4113 E MINNEZONA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4113 E MINNEZONA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 E MINNEZONA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4113 E MINNEZONA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
