Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Rental In Ahwatukee! From the travertine floors to the granite slab counter tops, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is perfect for your next home. Large backyard with patio and pavers, RV gate with extra parking in front and back yard. This home will not last long, schedule to see it today!