All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4107 E FAIRMOUNT AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4107 E FAIRMOUNT AVE
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

4107 E FAIRMOUNT AVE

4107 East Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4107 East Fairmount Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aa1d38609f ---- Attractively renovated home in a highly sought after Arcadia neighborhood. The interior is immaculate with tile throughout all living areas and carpet in bedrooms. The upgraded kitchen is a chefs dream with oak cabinets and brand new stainless steal appliances. Large backyard with various types of fruit trees, covered patio and built-in BBQ grill is perfect for entertaining. Just minutes to Arcadia dining, the Biltmore Fashion Park, Camelback Mountain, Valley freeways and much more. Move-in today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 E FAIRMOUNT AVE have any available units?
4107 E FAIRMOUNT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4107 E FAIRMOUNT AVE have?
Some of 4107 E FAIRMOUNT AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4107 E FAIRMOUNT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4107 E FAIRMOUNT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 E FAIRMOUNT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4107 E FAIRMOUNT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4107 E FAIRMOUNT AVE offer parking?
No, 4107 E FAIRMOUNT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4107 E FAIRMOUNT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 E FAIRMOUNT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 E FAIRMOUNT AVE have a pool?
No, 4107 E FAIRMOUNT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4107 E FAIRMOUNT AVE have accessible units?
No, 4107 E FAIRMOUNT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 E FAIRMOUNT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4107 E FAIRMOUNT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College