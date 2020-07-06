4107 E FAIRMOUNT AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aa1d38609f ---- Attractively renovated home in a highly sought after Arcadia neighborhood. The interior is immaculate with tile throughout all living areas and carpet in bedrooms. The upgraded kitchen is a chefs dream with oak cabinets and brand new stainless steal appliances. Large backyard with various types of fruit trees, covered patio and built-in BBQ grill is perfect for entertaining. Just minutes to Arcadia dining, the Biltmore Fashion Park, Camelback Mountain, Valley freeways and much more. Move-in today!