Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4106 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 PM

4106 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue

4106 East San Miguel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4106 East San Miguel Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Marion Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Living is easy in this outstanding single story home that sits nestled in the heart of Phoenix! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with stunning wood flooring, a beautiful fireplace and soft paint palettes throughout! The kitchen boasts granite countertops, rich wood cabinetry, SS appliances, dual sinks and pantry. The spacious bedrooms offer plush carpeting and ceiling fans. The master bathroom is a 3/4 and has a walkin shower! In the rear, you will find the covered back patio that overlooks the expansive backyard that is comprised of lush green grass and shade trees-this is an amazing space to relax or entertain! Your search ends here! Make your move today! This gem is sure to please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4106 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue have any available units?
4106 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4106 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue have?
Some of 4106 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4106 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4106 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4106 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4106 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4106 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4106 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue offers parking.
Does 4106 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4106 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4106 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue have a pool?
No, 4106 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4106 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4106 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4106 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4106 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue has units with dishwashers.

