4106 E SAN MIGUEL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Living is easy in this outstanding single story home that sits nestled in the heart of Phoenix! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with stunning wood flooring, a beautiful fireplace and soft paint palettes throughout! The kitchen boasts granite countertops, rich wood cabinetry, SS appliances, dual sinks and pantry. The spacious bedrooms offer plush carpeting and ceiling fans. The master bathroom is a 3/4 and has a walkin shower! In the rear, you will find the covered back patio that overlooks the expansive backyard that is comprised of lush green grass and shade trees-this is an amazing space to relax or entertain! Your search ends here! Make your move today! This gem is sure to please!