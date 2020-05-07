4103 E Moreland St # 4 21245090 - Location 063

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning range refrigerator

2 bed 1 Bath Section 8 Approved All Utilities are included. Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: WHISPERING SANDS



Beautiful complete Remodel with new flooring, complete kitchen has been redone. all new windows, sliders, water heater. new ac units. Comes with Refrigerator, Stove and has Washer & Dryer Hook ups only! Call today for a tour!



Cross Streets: 40th Street/McDowell Directions: South to Belleview, SE to 40th street access road, S to Moreland, East to property on South side of street.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



No Pets Allowed



