Phoenix, AZ
4103 E Moreland St # 4 21245090 - Location 063
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

4103 E Moreland St # 4 21245090 - Location 063

4103 E Moreland St · No Longer Available
Location

4103 E Moreland St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2 bed 1 Bath Section 8 Approved All Utilities are included. Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: WHISPERING SANDS

Beautiful complete Remodel with new flooring, complete kitchen has been redone. all new windows, sliders, water heater. new ac units. Comes with Refrigerator, Stove and has Washer & Dryer Hook ups only! Call today for a tour!

Cross Streets: 40th Street/McDowell Directions: South to Belleview, SE to 40th street access road, S to Moreland, East to property on South side of street.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4810794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4103 E Moreland St # 4 21245090 - Location 063 have any available units?
4103 E Moreland St # 4 21245090 - Location 063 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4103 E Moreland St # 4 21245090 - Location 063 have?
Some of 4103 E Moreland St # 4 21245090 - Location 063's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4103 E Moreland St # 4 21245090 - Location 063 currently offering any rent specials?
4103 E Moreland St # 4 21245090 - Location 063 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4103 E Moreland St # 4 21245090 - Location 063 pet-friendly?
No, 4103 E Moreland St # 4 21245090 - Location 063 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4103 E Moreland St # 4 21245090 - Location 063 offer parking?
No, 4103 E Moreland St # 4 21245090 - Location 063 does not offer parking.
Does 4103 E Moreland St # 4 21245090 - Location 063 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4103 E Moreland St # 4 21245090 - Location 063 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4103 E Moreland St # 4 21245090 - Location 063 have a pool?
No, 4103 E Moreland St # 4 21245090 - Location 063 does not have a pool.
Does 4103 E Moreland St # 4 21245090 - Location 063 have accessible units?
No, 4103 E Moreland St # 4 21245090 - Location 063 does not have accessible units.
Does 4103 E Moreland St # 4 21245090 - Location 063 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4103 E Moreland St # 4 21245090 - Location 063 does not have units with dishwashers.
