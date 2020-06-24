Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning oven

4102 E. Ridge Rd. Available 03/01/19 A great, spacious home with a lovely interior is up for rent in March. At 1600 square feet and 3 bedrooms, this makes a great home for a family. The interior was remodeled not long ago and still looks fantastic. At this location, you're only a few minutes drive away from Tempe, Arizona Mills, and many other local entertainment and shopping districts.

The house rents for $1250 + tax and the deposit is one month's rent plus a $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit. Contact us for a showing to make this great home yours!



