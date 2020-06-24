All apartments in Phoenix
4102 E Ridge Rd

4102 East Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

4102 East Ridge Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Park Ridge Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
4102 E. Ridge Rd. Available 03/01/19 A great, spacious home with a lovely interior is up for rent in March. At 1600 square feet and 3 bedrooms, this makes a great home for a family. The interior was remodeled not long ago and still looks fantastic. At this location, you're only a few minutes drive away from Tempe, Arizona Mills, and many other local entertainment and shopping districts.
The house rents for $1250 + tax and the deposit is one month's rent plus a $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit. Contact us for a showing to make this great home yours!

(RLNE3972711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4102 E Ridge Rd have any available units?
4102 E Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4102 E Ridge Rd have?
Some of 4102 E Ridge Rd's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4102 E Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4102 E Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4102 E Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4102 E Ridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4102 E Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4102 E Ridge Rd offers parking.
Does 4102 E Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4102 E Ridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4102 E Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 4102 E Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4102 E Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 4102 E Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4102 E Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4102 E Ridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
