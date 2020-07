Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking

This is a very sharp rental! Newer interior and exterior paint. Newer carpet and vinyl plank flooring. Newer blinds. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.Great little single level close is shopping and walking/biking paths. Close by Pecos community center and park. Backyard offers low maintenance desert landscaping. No cats. Please lister with any questions. Owner requests credit score of 700+.