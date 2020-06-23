4063 E MEADOW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great home in a great neighborhood inside the 101 loop! Walkable distance to PV high school. Home has desired North-South exposure with community park near by. Kitchen has granite countertops with b-fast bar, farm sink and black decorative pull knobs. Granite countertops in 2 bathrooms and corian in MR BA. Carpet and mirrored closet doors in back bedrooms. Upstairs has loft area for possible office or play area. Vaulted ceilings make an open/spacious feeling. Windows are dual pane. Laundry room is inside with Washer/Dryer. Master has spacious walk-in closet and separate toilet area. 2 car garage has remote door opener.