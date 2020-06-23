All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:18 AM

4063 E MEADOW Drive

4063 East Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4063 East Meadow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great home in a great neighborhood inside the 101 loop! Walkable distance to PV high school. Home has desired North-South exposure with community park near by. Kitchen has granite countertops with b-fast bar, farm sink and black decorative pull knobs. Granite countertops in 2 bathrooms and corian in MR BA. Carpet and mirrored closet doors in back bedrooms. Upstairs has loft area for possible office or play area. Vaulted ceilings make an open/spacious feeling. Windows are dual pane. Laundry room is inside with Washer/Dryer. Master has spacious walk-in closet and separate toilet area. 2 car garage has remote door opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4063 E MEADOW Drive have any available units?
4063 E MEADOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4063 E MEADOW Drive have?
Some of 4063 E MEADOW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4063 E MEADOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4063 E MEADOW Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4063 E MEADOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4063 E MEADOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4063 E MEADOW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4063 E MEADOW Drive does offer parking.
Does 4063 E MEADOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4063 E MEADOW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4063 E MEADOW Drive have a pool?
No, 4063 E MEADOW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4063 E MEADOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 4063 E MEADOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4063 E MEADOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4063 E MEADOW Drive has units with dishwashers.
