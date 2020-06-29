All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4058 E MELINDA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4058 E MELINDA Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:54 AM

4058 E MELINDA Lane

4058 East Melinda Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Desert Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4058 East Melinda Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Rare 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath Desert Ridge home. NO CARPETING. Newly painted and cleaned.Ready for Occupancy. Stainless Steel kitchen appliances. Bamboo Floors upstairs and on Stairs, Tile Floors first floor.Granite Counters throughout. Wood blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Master bathroom has 3 shower heads. AC is 3 years old and has programmable thermostat. Gas Fireplace.4 Bedrooms upstairs,1 den or office downstairs. Wired for surround sound with speakers attached. Wired for tv jacks and surge protection in Master bedroom, living room and family room.Pre wired for 1 gig internet with modem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4058 E MELINDA Lane have any available units?
4058 E MELINDA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4058 E MELINDA Lane have?
Some of 4058 E MELINDA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4058 E MELINDA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4058 E MELINDA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4058 E MELINDA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4058 E MELINDA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4058 E MELINDA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4058 E MELINDA Lane offers parking.
Does 4058 E MELINDA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4058 E MELINDA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4058 E MELINDA Lane have a pool?
No, 4058 E MELINDA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4058 E MELINDA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4058 E MELINDA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4058 E MELINDA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4058 E MELINDA Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College