4058 E MELINDA Lane

Rare 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath Desert Ridge home. NO CARPETING. Newly painted and cleaned.Ready for Occupancy. Stainless Steel kitchen appliances. Bamboo Floors upstairs and on Stairs, Tile Floors first floor.Granite Counters throughout. Wood blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Master bathroom has 3 shower heads. AC is 3 years old and has programmable thermostat. Gas Fireplace.4 Bedrooms upstairs,1 den or office downstairs. Wired for surround sound with speakers attached. Wired for tv jacks and surge protection in Master bedroom, living room and family room.Pre wired for 1 gig internet with modem.