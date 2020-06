Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

NO HOA! CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS - GREAT SINGLE STORY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME HAS TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES! KITCHEN HAS GRANITE TILE COUNTER TOPS, DINING IN FAMILY ROOM, FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM, INSIDE LAUNDRY INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER! BOTH BATHS HAVE SHOWERS ONLY, TILED COVERED BACK PATIO, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH STORAGE ROOM, STORAGE SHED IN BACK YARD, DESERT FRONT AND BACK YARDS! SECURITY SYSTEM AVAILABLE AT TENANT'S COST. *NO PETS ALLOWED**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3397180)