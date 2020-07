4052 E PALO BREA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

VERY SPECIAL SINGLE LEVEL HOME ON VIEW LOT. BRIGHT EAT IN KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, REFRIGERATOR, ISLAND & OPENS TO FAMILY RM W/COZY FIREPLACE. SPACIOUS LIVING/DINING RM FOR ELEGANT ENTERTAINING. TILE THROUGHOUT WITH HANDSOME REAL HARDWOOD FLOORING IN BEDROOMS. BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED BATHS W/SUPER WALK-IN SHOWER IN MASTER. PLANTATION SHUTTERS, SECURITY SCREEN DOORS, CEILING FANS AND SO MUCH MORE ***Tenant to pay 3% rent tax along with rent. Small dogs okay. No Cats. Spa is not filled and not maintained by owner. Tenant to verify all listing info including schools.****