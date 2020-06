Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Stunning and completely remodeled with top end finishes . 4 bedroom 2 baths new plaster pool and landscaping with mountain views. new kitchen, floors, dual pane windows, ducts, bathrooms, two tone paint interior and exterior, backyard landscaping and so much more. home is also for sale or lease purchase . owner agent with fast answers.