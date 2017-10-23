4043 E. Cholla St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful NE Phoenix home just minutes from Desert Ridge, North Scottsdale, Costco, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Target, restaurants, shopping & night life! Located in highly rated Scottsdale public school district as well as Basis & Great Hearts Charter Schools being only a few minutes away. Home has plenty of upgrades with custom paint, tile flooring & great kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite with tile shower and upgraded vanity. Resort like backyard with turf grass, over-sized covered patio & gated diving pool. Owner is providing pool maintenance at no additional expense to you as the renter! Homes in this area are tough to find, so schedule a showing today! Up to two dogs considered, max 35 lbs. NO CATS PLEASE.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.