4043 E. Cholla St.

Amenities
Beautiful NE Phoenix home just minutes from Desert Ridge, North Scottsdale, Costco, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Target, restaurants, shopping & night life! Located in highly rated Scottsdale public school district as well as Basis & Great Hearts Charter Schools being only a few minutes away. Home has plenty of upgrades with custom paint, tile flooring & great kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite with tile shower and upgraded vanity. Resort like backyard with turf grass, over-sized covered patio & gated diving pool. Owner is providing pool maintenance at no additional expense to you as the renter! Homes in this area are tough to find, so schedule a showing today! Up to two dogs considered, max 35 lbs. NO CATS PLEASE.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.