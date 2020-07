4036 E LUPINE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS SOUGHT AFTER GUARD GATED PATIO HOME COMMUNITY! OWNERS WILLING TO DO A LONG TERM LEASE. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING, SOARING CEILINGS IN THE GREAT ROOM W/FIREPLACE & FORMAL LIVING/DINING AREAS! KITCHEN APPLIANCES REPLACED APPROX 4 YEARS AGO. MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET & BATHROOM. SECOND BDRM BIG ENOUGH FOR KING SIZE BED! 2 CAR GARAGE! END UNIT! GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! CITY PARK AT ENTRANCE! COMMUNITY HEATED POOL/SPA, TENNIS & PICKLE BALL! COMMUNITY IS ADJACENT TO STONE CREEK GOLF COURSE! GRASS FRONT YARD IS HOA MAINTAINED!