4036 E LOUISE Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home on a Low Traffic Street. Split Plan, with Large Master Bedroom and Walk-In Closet. Quality Kitchen with EXTRA Large Countertops and Lots of Cabinets. 2-Car Extended Garage with Work Area Opens Up to Good Sized Laundry Room and Then Directly Into Kitchen for Easy Delivery of Groceries. Large Multi-Use Familyroom and Dining Area. Fruit Bearing Trees. Private Low Maintenance Yard. Storage Shed with Electricity. Energy Saving Features: Duel Paned Windows, Ceiling Fans, Sunscreens, North/South Facing.