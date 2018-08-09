All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4036 E LOUISE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4036 E LOUISE Drive
Last updated May 13 2019 at 1:54 AM

4036 E LOUISE Drive

4036 East Louise Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4036 East Louise Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home on a Low Traffic Street. Split Plan, with Large Master Bedroom and Walk-In Closet. Quality Kitchen with EXTRA Large Countertops and Lots of Cabinets. 2-Car Extended Garage with Work Area Opens Up to Good Sized Laundry Room and Then Directly Into Kitchen for Easy Delivery of Groceries. Large Multi-Use Familyroom and Dining Area. Fruit Bearing Trees. Private Low Maintenance Yard. Storage Shed with Electricity. Energy Saving Features: Duel Paned Windows, Ceiling Fans, Sunscreens, North/South Facing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4036 E LOUISE Drive have any available units?
4036 E LOUISE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4036 E LOUISE Drive have?
Some of 4036 E LOUISE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4036 E LOUISE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4036 E LOUISE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4036 E LOUISE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4036 E LOUISE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4036 E LOUISE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4036 E LOUISE Drive offers parking.
Does 4036 E LOUISE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4036 E LOUISE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4036 E LOUISE Drive have a pool?
No, 4036 E LOUISE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4036 E LOUISE Drive have accessible units?
No, 4036 E LOUISE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4036 E LOUISE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4036 E LOUISE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College