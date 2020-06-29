All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4032 W SHANGRI LA Road
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:49 AM

4032 W SHANGRI LA Road

4032 West Shangri La Road · No Longer Available
Location

4032 West Shangri La Road, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Fairwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful Updated 4 Bedrooms home in desirable Phoenix Neighborhood.. Great location near shopping,schools, & Freeway access. Just last week completed new renovation painted inside & out, new wood flooring in living room area , bathrooms were renovated a year ago.. Kitchen has stainless appliances , Corian counter tops. Large pantry with pull out drawers .Spacious Laundry room with extra storage space.. Covered patio over looking a spacious grassy backyard. What a frind in this location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4032 W SHANGRI LA Road have any available units?
4032 W SHANGRI LA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4032 W SHANGRI LA Road have?
Some of 4032 W SHANGRI LA Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4032 W SHANGRI LA Road currently offering any rent specials?
4032 W SHANGRI LA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4032 W SHANGRI LA Road pet-friendly?
No, 4032 W SHANGRI LA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4032 W SHANGRI LA Road offer parking?
No, 4032 W SHANGRI LA Road does not offer parking.
Does 4032 W SHANGRI LA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4032 W SHANGRI LA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4032 W SHANGRI LA Road have a pool?
No, 4032 W SHANGRI LA Road does not have a pool.
Does 4032 W SHANGRI LA Road have accessible units?
No, 4032 W SHANGRI LA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4032 W SHANGRI LA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4032 W SHANGRI LA Road has units with dishwashers.

