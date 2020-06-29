4032 W SHANGRI LA Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful Updated 4 Bedrooms home in desirable Phoenix Neighborhood.. Great location near shopping,schools, & Freeway access. Just last week completed new renovation painted inside & out, new wood flooring in living room area , bathrooms were renovated a year ago.. Kitchen has stainless appliances , Corian counter tops. Large pantry with pull out drawers .Spacious Laundry room with extra storage space.. Covered patio over looking a spacious grassy backyard. What a frind in this location.