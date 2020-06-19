4032 East Angela Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system basketball court on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a den downstairs (which has been used as a fifth bedroom in the past). The home features an open floor plan which is perfect for a family of any size. Great curb appeal in a small, private development close to Desert Ridge, the 51, and the 101. Features of this home include upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and Low-E windows. The living room has vaulted ceilings and dining area in the kitchen has french doors which open up to a spacious back yard - perfect for parties. This house has North/South exposure. The interior includes fresh paint and engineered flooring on the downstairs level. Don't miss this wonderful home!



Features:

Year built 2003,

2428 SF, 2 stories, 2 car garage with built in cabinets,

Living room with vaulted ceilings,

Laundry room with modern front loading washer and dryer,

Extra refrigerator in the laundry room,

Master bedroom with large walk in closet,

Large kitchen pantry,

Ceiling fans,

Entertainment backyard with built in barbecue and grassy area,

Separate AC upstairs and downstairs with wireless thermostats,

Gated children play area and basketball court close by

Large doggie door in the kitchen,



Terms:

Minimum of a 1 year lease, preferably 2 years.

Monthly lease $2000,

Security deposit : $2000,

Non refundable Pet deposit: $300 ( breed restrictions may apply ),

Non refundable cleaning deposit: $300,

No smoking allowed



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/36928



(RLNE4906039)