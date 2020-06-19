All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4032 East Angela Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4032 East Angela Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

4032 East Angela Drive

4032 East Angela Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4032 East Angela Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a den downstairs (which has been used as a fifth bedroom in the past). The home features an open floor plan which is perfect for a family of any size. Great curb appeal in a small, private development close to Desert Ridge, the 51, and the 101. Features of this home include upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and Low-E windows. The living room has vaulted ceilings and dining area in the kitchen has french doors which open up to a spacious back yard - perfect for parties. This house has North/South exposure. The interior includes fresh paint and engineered flooring on the downstairs level. Don't miss this wonderful home!

Features:
Year built 2003,
2428 SF, 2 stories, 2 car garage with built in cabinets,
Living room with vaulted ceilings,
Laundry room with modern front loading washer and dryer,
Extra refrigerator in the laundry room,
Master bedroom with large walk in closet,
Large kitchen pantry,
Ceiling fans,
Entertainment backyard with built in barbecue and grassy area,
Separate AC upstairs and downstairs with wireless thermostats,
Gated children play area and basketball court close by
Large doggie door in the kitchen,

Terms:
Minimum of a 1 year lease, preferably 2 years.
Monthly lease $2000,
Security deposit : $2000,
Non refundable Pet deposit: $300 ( breed restrictions may apply ),
Non refundable cleaning deposit: $300,
No smoking allowed

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/36928

(RLNE4906039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4032 East Angela Drive have any available units?
4032 East Angela Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4032 East Angela Drive have?
Some of 4032 East Angela Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4032 East Angela Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4032 East Angela Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4032 East Angela Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4032 East Angela Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4032 East Angela Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4032 East Angela Drive offers parking.
Does 4032 East Angela Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4032 East Angela Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4032 East Angela Drive have a pool?
No, 4032 East Angela Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4032 East Angela Drive have accessible units?
No, 4032 East Angela Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4032 East Angela Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4032 East Angela Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College