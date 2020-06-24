4031 North 59th Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly pool

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Kitchen has newer black appliances and granite counter tops. Tile flooring throughout the main house including in the bedrooms. Huge backyard with easy to care for landscaping and a sparkling pool to enjoy with pool maintenance included with the rent! This home located at 4031 N 59TH DR Phoenix is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* Monthly city tax 2.3%. Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.