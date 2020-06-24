All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4031 North 59th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4031 North 59th Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4031 North 59th Drive

4031 North 59th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4031 North 59th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Kitchen has newer black appliances and granite counter tops. Tile flooring throughout the main house including in the bedrooms. Huge backyard with easy to care for landscaping and a sparkling pool to enjoy with pool maintenance included with the rent! This home located at 4031 N 59TH DR Phoenix is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* Monthly city tax 2.3%. Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4031 North 59th Drive have any available units?
4031 North 59th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4031 North 59th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4031 North 59th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4031 North 59th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4031 North 59th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4031 North 59th Drive offer parking?
No, 4031 North 59th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4031 North 59th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4031 North 59th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4031 North 59th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4031 North 59th Drive has a pool.
Does 4031 North 59th Drive have accessible units?
No, 4031 North 59th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4031 North 59th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4031 North 59th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4031 North 59th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4031 North 59th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College