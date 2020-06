Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great private gated community. Wood laminate floors, tile and decorator colors. Great kitchen, dining area, big great room. Split floor plan, nice sized master bedroom. Smart floor plan! 2 car garage. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).