All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4023 W Oregon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4023 W Oregon Ave
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:46 AM

4023 W Oregon Ave

4023 West Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4023 West Oregon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Subdivision: Mandalay,

Year Built: 2000

Shows like a model!! Very Nice home with POOL. 3 bedrooms plus Den. Upgraded tile in all walkways, kitchen & guest bath.Upgraded carpet & appliances. Designer paints.Attractive window blinds. Popular split great room plan. Sound wired to speakers in covered patio roof.Cool decking extended's patio to oval shaped pool. Backyard has grassy play area. You will love this well maintained home.

Cross Streets: Camelback & 39th Avenue Directions: 39th Ave North to Oregon Left to home

To View Call or Text DAN at 623.512.2525

Apply online at www.Time2Rent.com

Lessee to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 W Oregon Ave have any available units?
4023 W Oregon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4023 W Oregon Ave have?
Some of 4023 W Oregon Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4023 W Oregon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4023 W Oregon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 W Oregon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4023 W Oregon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4023 W Oregon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4023 W Oregon Ave offers parking.
Does 4023 W Oregon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4023 W Oregon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 W Oregon Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4023 W Oregon Ave has a pool.
Does 4023 W Oregon Ave have accessible units?
No, 4023 W Oregon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 W Oregon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4023 W Oregon Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College