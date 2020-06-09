All apartments in Phoenix
4020 West Berridge Lane
4020 West Berridge Lane

4020 West Berridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4020 West Berridge Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Phoenix, AZ. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,501 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl and tile flooring, a kitchen with mixed colored appliances, carport, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 West Berridge Lane have any available units?
4020 West Berridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4020 West Berridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4020 West Berridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 West Berridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4020 West Berridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4020 West Berridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4020 West Berridge Lane offers parking.
Does 4020 West Berridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 West Berridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 West Berridge Lane have a pool?
No, 4020 West Berridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4020 West Berridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 4020 West Berridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 West Berridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4020 West Berridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4020 West Berridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4020 West Berridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
