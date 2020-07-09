4020 E MELINDA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage

Look no further if you are seeking the perfect furnished (optional unfurnished), remodeled rental home in Desert Ridge with solar. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage and 2 living spaces. The open and updated kitchen boasts quartz counters, white cabinets, new tile backsplash and island with breakfast bar. Do not forget to check out the walk in Pantry. Enjoy dining outside under the bistro lights, near the fireplace. Feel free to become a grill master with the built in BBQ. Laundry Room is conveniently located upstairs in between the master bedroom and secondary bedrooms. Fiesta at Desert Ridge offers a playground area and walking paths. Within 1.5 miles from Desert Ridge Marketplace and 101 Freeway.