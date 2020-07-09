All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:41 PM

4020 E MELINDA Lane

4020 East Melinda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4020 East Melinda Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Look no further if you are seeking the perfect furnished (optional unfurnished), remodeled rental home in Desert Ridge with solar. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage and 2 living spaces. The open and updated kitchen boasts quartz counters, white cabinets, new tile backsplash and island with breakfast bar. Do not forget to check out the walk in Pantry. Enjoy dining outside under the bistro lights, near the fireplace. Feel free to become a grill master with the built in BBQ. Laundry Room is conveniently located upstairs in between the master bedroom and secondary bedrooms. Fiesta at Desert Ridge offers a playground area and walking paths. Within 1.5 miles from Desert Ridge Marketplace and 101 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 E MELINDA Lane have any available units?
4020 E MELINDA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 E MELINDA Lane have?
Some of 4020 E MELINDA Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 E MELINDA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4020 E MELINDA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 E MELINDA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4020 E MELINDA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4020 E MELINDA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4020 E MELINDA Lane offers parking.
Does 4020 E MELINDA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 E MELINDA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 E MELINDA Lane have a pool?
No, 4020 E MELINDA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4020 E MELINDA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4020 E MELINDA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 E MELINDA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4020 E MELINDA Lane has units with dishwashers.

