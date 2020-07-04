All apartments in Phoenix
4017 West Reade Avenue
4017 West Reade Avenue

4017 West Reade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4017 West Reade Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
cats allowed
Great 2 bedroom apartment with enclosed front courtyard and tile in all the right places! Nice kitchen! Spacious and open! Washer and dryer hookups in unit! Close to great food and entertainment.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4017 West Reade Avenue have any available units?
4017 West Reade Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4017 West Reade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4017 West Reade Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4017 West Reade Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4017 West Reade Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4017 West Reade Avenue offer parking?
No, 4017 West Reade Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4017 West Reade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4017 West Reade Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4017 West Reade Avenue have a pool?
No, 4017 West Reade Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4017 West Reade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4017 West Reade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4017 West Reade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4017 West Reade Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4017 West Reade Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4017 West Reade Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

