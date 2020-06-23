All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3972 E. Cat Balue Dr.

3972 E Cat Balue Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3972 E Cat Balue Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3fac978010 ----
Immaculate home in the desirable gated community of Fireside at Desert Ridge. Inviting kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Extremely well maintained, newly painted interior, professionally cleaned carpet, tiles, windows, bathrooms, and garage. MOVE-IN READY!! Being middle unit, relatively cooler during summer. Fireside community boasts swimming pools (resort-style and heated lap pool), Spa, state of the art work out facility, tennis courts, basketball courts, multiple playgrounds, walking and biking paths, and picnic areas. One small pet allowed with owner approval.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3972 E. Cat Balue Dr. have any available units?
3972 E. Cat Balue Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3972 E. Cat Balue Dr. have?
Some of 3972 E. Cat Balue Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3972 E. Cat Balue Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3972 E. Cat Balue Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3972 E. Cat Balue Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3972 E. Cat Balue Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3972 E. Cat Balue Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3972 E. Cat Balue Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3972 E. Cat Balue Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3972 E. Cat Balue Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3972 E. Cat Balue Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3972 E. Cat Balue Dr. has a pool.
Does 3972 E. Cat Balue Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3972 E. Cat Balue Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3972 E. Cat Balue Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3972 E. Cat Balue Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
