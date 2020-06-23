3972 E. Cat Balue Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Immaculate home in the desirable gated community of Fireside at Desert Ridge. Inviting kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Extremely well maintained, newly painted interior, professionally cleaned carpet, tiles, windows, bathrooms, and garage. MOVE-IN READY!! Being middle unit, relatively cooler during summer. Fireside community boasts swimming pools (resort-style and heated lap pool), Spa, state of the art work out facility, tennis courts, basketball courts, multiple playgrounds, walking and biking paths, and picnic areas. One small pet allowed with owner approval.

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.