Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3962 E. Morning Dove Trail
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

3962 E. Morning Dove Trail

3962 East Morning Dove Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3962 East Morning Dove Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Village at Aviano

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Gorgeous home in Aviano at Desert Ridge! Resort Style Living! Available NOW!! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 full bath + 2 half bath home in Aviano. Enter through the spacious gated courtyard with fireplace, oven and guest bath-perfect for entertaining. The downstairs features a large living room and formal dining space, an office, huge laundry room & walk in pantry. Kitchen has an oversized island, gas cooktop, granite counters and more. Upstairs is the huge master suite with sitting area. The master bath has his & hers vanities and closet with built in organizers. Across the loft is the home theater with surround sound. The fourth bedroom has its own bath and separate outside entrance. The backyard has a built in BBQ, sparkling pool and spa, gas fire pit and built in patio heater-an oasis! Oversized garage has plenty of room for extra storage. The Club at Aviano has tennis courts, work out facility and community pool. Close to the Market at Desert Ridge with tons of shopping and dining and easy access to Loop 101 and Hwy 51.
-5 bedroom/3 bath + 2 half baths
-3,785 square feet
-Office with built in shelving
-Travertine floors, granite counter tops
-Home theater and guest room with separate entrance
-Courtyard has fireplace/brick oven & guest bath
-Oversized garage
-Sparkling pool, spa, fire pit and more!
-Pool service & landscaping charged in addition to rent
-Close to schools, dining and shopping
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kelly Snyder 480-442-5849.
To view additional properties, visit our website at www.ksrealtyaz.com
KS Sales & Property Management
An Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

(RLNE5116646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3962 E. Morning Dove Trail have any available units?
3962 E. Morning Dove Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3962 E. Morning Dove Trail have?
Some of 3962 E. Morning Dove Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3962 E. Morning Dove Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3962 E. Morning Dove Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3962 E. Morning Dove Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3962 E. Morning Dove Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3962 E. Morning Dove Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3962 E. Morning Dove Trail offers parking.
Does 3962 E. Morning Dove Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3962 E. Morning Dove Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3962 E. Morning Dove Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3962 E. Morning Dove Trail has a pool.
Does 3962 E. Morning Dove Trail have accessible units?
No, 3962 E. Morning Dove Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3962 E. Morning Dove Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3962 E. Morning Dove Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
