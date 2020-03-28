3962 E. Morning Dove Trail

Amenities

Gorgeous home in Aviano at Desert Ridge! Resort Style Living! Available NOW!! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 full bath + 2 half bath home in Aviano. Enter through the spacious gated courtyard with fireplace, oven and guest bath-perfect for entertaining. The downstairs features a large living room and formal dining space, an office, huge laundry room & walk in pantry. Kitchen has an oversized island, gas cooktop, granite counters and more. Upstairs is the huge master suite with sitting area. The master bath has his & hers vanities and closet with built in organizers. Across the loft is the home theater with surround sound. The fourth bedroom has its own bath and separate outside entrance. The backyard has a built in BBQ, sparkling pool and spa, gas fire pit and built in patio heater-an oasis! Oversized garage has plenty of room for extra storage. The Club at Aviano has tennis courts, work out facility and community pool. Close to the Market at Desert Ridge with tons of shopping and dining and easy access to Loop 101 and Hwy 51.

-5 bedroom/3 bath + 2 half baths

-3,785 square feet

-Office with built in shelving

-Travertine floors, granite counter tops

-Home theater and guest room with separate entrance

-Courtyard has fireplace/brick oven & guest bath

-Oversized garage

-Sparkling pool, spa, fire pit and more!

-Pool service & landscaping charged in addition to rent

-Close to schools, dining and shopping

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kelly Snyder 480-442-5849.

To view additional properties, visit our website at www.ksrealtyaz.com

KS Sales & Property Management

