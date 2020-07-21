All apartments in Phoenix
3947 W St John Rd
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

3947 W St John Rd

3947 West Saint John Road · No Longer Available
Location

3947 West Saint John Road, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Desert Pines

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2 bath single level home in Desert Pines is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath single level home in Desert Pines is available for immediate move in! Home features vaulted ceilings, all new tile through out (home has no carpet), new paint, covered front patio, tiled master shower, extended covered patio in back, and rocked back yard. There is no HOA and home has a RV gate with RV parking along the side. Property is close to schools, shopping, parks, restaurants, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5076464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3947 W St John Rd have any available units?
3947 W St John Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3947 W St John Rd have?
Some of 3947 W St John Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3947 W St John Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3947 W St John Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3947 W St John Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3947 W St John Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3947 W St John Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3947 W St John Rd offers parking.
Does 3947 W St John Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3947 W St John Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3947 W St John Rd have a pool?
No, 3947 W St John Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3947 W St John Rd have accessible units?
No, 3947 W St John Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3947 W St John Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3947 W St John Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
