3947 W St John Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pet friendly

4 bedroom 2 bath single level home in Desert Pines is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath single level home in Desert Pines is available for immediate move in! Home features vaulted ceilings, all new tile through out (home has no carpet), new paint, covered front patio, tiled master shower, extended covered patio in back, and rocked back yard. There is no HOA and home has a RV gate with RV parking along the side. Property is close to schools, shopping, parks, restaurants, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5076464)