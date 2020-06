Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spread out in this beautiful 1800+ sq ft, 3BR 2BA home with a separate den/office off the master. Kitchen offers Granite Counters, an Island and Stainless Steel Appliances. Relax on the covered patio and enjoy the lush, professional landscaping. Desired Paradise Valley Schools. Near Paradise Valley Mall, Restaurants and freeway access. One cat OR small dog (around 10lbs) allowed.