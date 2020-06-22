All apartments in Phoenix
3937 E ORCHID Lane
Last updated April 8 2020 at 12:09 PM

3937 E ORCHID Lane

3937 East Orchid Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3937 East Orchid Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Renovated in 2019 with brand new high-quality carpet, full interior two-tone paint, ceiling fans and toilets. Home has nice upgrades that include granite kitchen counter tops, tile flooring and a flagstone patio. HOA maintains front yard. Walk a few minutes to the community-maintained swimming pool, tennis courts and sand volleyball court. Rental rate does not include city tax of 2%. Small dog may be allowed subject to owner approval. Agent is a licensed real estate broker in the State of Arizona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

