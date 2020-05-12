All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

3935 E CAT BALUE Drive

3935 E Cat Balue Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3935 E Cat Balue Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
cats allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEWER, RARE, stand alone (no common walls) 3 BR, 2.5 Bath in awesome and gated Fireside at Desert Ridge. PARK-LIKE FRONT YARD common area setting with REAL LAWN and TREES and a NICE VIEW! Oh, and get this --- YOU ENJOY and the HOA maintains. Stainless GAS COOKING, GRANITE counters, soft water, refrigerator included. TWO Car Garage w/ DIRECT home access thru laundry room (Washer-Dryer included) PLUS LOTS of adjacent PARKING for visitors. BIKE/WALKING TRAILS through the community. CEILING FANS w/remotes. Extra sitting area / work station at top of stairs - window view too. Enclosed PATIO area off the kitchen accommodates your grilling. GARAGE STORAGE. FIRESIDE has luxurious POOL, FITNESS CENTER clubouse, tot lot, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 E CAT BALUE Drive have any available units?
3935 E CAT BALUE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 E CAT BALUE Drive have?
Some of 3935 E CAT BALUE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 E CAT BALUE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3935 E CAT BALUE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 E CAT BALUE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3935 E CAT BALUE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3935 E CAT BALUE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3935 E CAT BALUE Drive offers parking.
Does 3935 E CAT BALUE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3935 E CAT BALUE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 E CAT BALUE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3935 E CAT BALUE Drive has a pool.
Does 3935 E CAT BALUE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3935 E CAT BALUE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 E CAT BALUE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3935 E CAT BALUE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
