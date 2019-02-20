All apartments in Phoenix
3932 W. Garden Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 6:15 PM

3932 W. Garden Drive

3932 West Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3932 West Garden Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Fairwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, POOL, Highly Upgraded and Updated. Updated Kitchen & Bathrooms, Newer Pool Surface, Sharp Home!

Major Crossroads: Peoria and 39th Ave.

Near: I-17, Thunderbird Hospital, Metrocenter Mall, Cactus Park, Tumbleweed Elm Sch.

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3932 W. Garden Drive have any available units?
3932 W. Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3932 W. Garden Drive have?
Some of 3932 W. Garden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3932 W. Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3932 W. Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 W. Garden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3932 W. Garden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3932 W. Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3932 W. Garden Drive offers parking.
Does 3932 W. Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3932 W. Garden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 W. Garden Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3932 W. Garden Drive has a pool.
Does 3932 W. Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 3932 W. Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 W. Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3932 W. Garden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

