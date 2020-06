Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated gym pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym game room pool tennis court

Rent the whole cul-de-sac with this one of a kind, stunning home. Surrounded by an amazing park, Club House with indoor Gym, basketball, tennis, and community events. Too many upgrades to list all! 6 beds + den + Movie room/Game room and study. The home features a very unique floating outside dining room must see to believe! Fully furnished!