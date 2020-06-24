All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3914 West Thomas Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3914 West Thomas Road
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:59 PM

3914 West Thomas Road

3914 West Thomas Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3914 West Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% montly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3914 West Thomas Road have any available units?
3914 West Thomas Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3914 West Thomas Road currently offering any rent specials?
3914 West Thomas Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 West Thomas Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3914 West Thomas Road is pet friendly.
Does 3914 West Thomas Road offer parking?
No, 3914 West Thomas Road does not offer parking.
Does 3914 West Thomas Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3914 West Thomas Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 West Thomas Road have a pool?
No, 3914 West Thomas Road does not have a pool.
Does 3914 West Thomas Road have accessible units?
No, 3914 West Thomas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 West Thomas Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3914 West Thomas Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3914 West Thomas Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3914 West Thomas Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College