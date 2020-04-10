3913 E MONONA Drive

Amenities

Wonderful four bedroom home in the highly desirable Desert Ridge area. Tons of space offering Living room, Dining room, Family Room withfireplace, Kitchen with stainless appliances and Corian counters and Powder room on first floor. The second floor has a loft and four spacious bedrooms including animpressive master suite . A large, upgraded master bath with separate tub and shower, double sinks and a huge walk in closet are sure to please . Beautiful laminatefloors, with tile in the kitchen and baths give the home a warm and modern look. Do not forget to check out the beautifully landscaped back yard and large doublegarage.