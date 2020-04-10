All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3913 E MONONA Drive
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:06 PM

3913 E MONONA Drive

3913 East Monona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3913 East Monona Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful four bedroom home in the highly desirable Desert Ridge area. Tons of space offering Living room, Dining room, Family Room withfireplace, Kitchen with stainless appliances and Corian counters and Powder room on first floor. The second floor has a loft and four spacious bedrooms including animpressive master suite . A large, upgraded master bath with separate tub and shower, double sinks and a huge walk in closet are sure to please . Beautiful laminatefloors, with tile in the kitchen and baths give the home a warm and modern look. Do not forget to check out the beautifully landscaped back yard and large doublegarage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3913 E MONONA Drive have any available units?
3913 E MONONA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3913 E MONONA Drive have?
Some of 3913 E MONONA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3913 E MONONA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3913 E MONONA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 E MONONA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3913 E MONONA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3913 E MONONA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3913 E MONONA Drive offers parking.
Does 3913 E MONONA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3913 E MONONA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 E MONONA Drive have a pool?
No, 3913 E MONONA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3913 E MONONA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3913 E MONONA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 E MONONA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3913 E MONONA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
