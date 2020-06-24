All apartments in Phoenix
3911 East Corrine Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3911 East Corrine Drive

3911 East Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3911 East Corrine Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Pleasant Valley Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,842 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 East Corrine Drive have any available units?
3911 East Corrine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3911 East Corrine Drive have?
Some of 3911 East Corrine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 East Corrine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3911 East Corrine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 East Corrine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3911 East Corrine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3911 East Corrine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3911 East Corrine Drive offers parking.
Does 3911 East Corrine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 East Corrine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 East Corrine Drive have a pool?
No, 3911 East Corrine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3911 East Corrine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3911 East Corrine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 East Corrine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3911 East Corrine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
